‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Blind Singer Sirine Jahangir Brings Everyone To Tears

“Britain’s Got Talent” judges were moved by blind singer Sirine Jahangir.

Jahangir took to the stage, playing the piano covered with butterflies and the words “You’re not alone”.

Jahangir, 15, told judges Alesha Dixon, David Walliams, Amanda Holden and Ashely Banjo, who is filling in for Simon Cowell, how she lost her vision at 9-years-old.

The London native then performed Ruelle’s “Carry You”.

“That was just magical. It was angelic, beautiful sung, and tender an vulnerable. I feel you’ve got something unique. I think you’re going to be huge. It was just gorgeous,” Holden expressed.

Banjo agreed the performance was “magical”. “Your voice transported me somewhere else.”

Dixon added, “I think this is one of those moments that just takes your breath away. There’s an honesty about you, a purity about you and a sincerity which is very rare. We were so connected to you and that song, you couldn’t have done a better job.”

The finale of “BGT” will take place in October where contestants will hope to win around $426,000 (£250,000) and a spot on at the Royal Variety Line up.