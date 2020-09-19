Hugh Grant Says His Kids Saved Him From Being A ‘Scary Old Golf-Addicted Bachelor’

Hugh Grant is crediting his five children with saving him from being a “scary old golf-addicted bachelor.”

While talking to the Daily Mail‘s Weekend magazine, Grant admitted he has never been “Mr. Nice Guy.”

Grant has two children with Tinglan Hong, Tabitha, 8, and Felix, 7. He also shares three more children with wife Anna Elisabet Eberstein, John, 8, and two children whose names are unknown, a daughter born in December 2015 and another child born March 2018.

“I mean, it’s completely knackering trying to be a young father in an old man’s body and I’ve found that if you’re 60 and there are five small children in the house you can’t have a hangover either,” he told the publication. “But it’s worth it. Absolutely.”

Adding, “I think I turned into a slightly scary old golf-addicted bachelor, and to tell you the truth I’m glad to see the back of him.”

Grant made a name for himself as a rom-com lead but said that as he gets older, he wants to play more “revolting roles”.

“I don’t know if you’ve ever talked to Richard Curtis [‘Notting Hill’, ‘Bridget Jones’s Diary’ screenwriter] about this, but he always found it hilarious that the public might think I really was that nice guy in his films, because he knew very differently. That was a real bit of character acting, because that Mr. Nice Guy’s never been me,” Grant added.

The British actor can next be seen in HBO’s psychological thriller “The Undoing” with Nicole Kidman, out Oct. 25.