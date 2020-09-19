Kourtney Kardashian Defends Her Friendship With Addison Rae

Kourtney Kardashian is responding to the backlash against her friendship with TikTok star Addison Rae.

Kardashian first shared a photo of her and Rae lounging poolside. “Two more days of summer,” she captioned the pics.

“This friendship still weirds me tf out,” commented one person.

“Shes 41 and she’s hanging around with 19 year olds in swimming pools,” added another.

Kardashian clapped back to the second person, “Do you suggest a better place. I’m looking for ideas…”

Rae previously revealed that she became friends with Kardashian because of her son Mason, 10.

“I met Kourtney through a friend, through [David Dobrik],” Rae said. “We surprised Mason because Mason liked my videos on TikTok.”

“I kind of just stuck around and we got really close,” she added. “We started working out together. We did a video on her YouTube of us doing a butt workout and stuff, so that was fun.”