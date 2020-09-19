Eddie Murphy Wins His First Primetime Emmy

Eddie Murphy has landed his first Primetime Emmy win.

After five nominations, Murphy was finally awarded a Primetime Emmy win in Guest Actor Comedy Series for hosting “Saturday Night Live”.

Murphy hosted the late-night show in December, hist first time on “SNL” in 35 years.

Murphy was up against Brad Pitt and Adam Driver, both for hosting “SNL”, Fred Willard in “Modern Family”, Dev Patel in “Modern Love” and Luke Kirby on “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”.

The comedian accepted the award in a Twitter video.

“Thank you so much. 40 years since I started ‘SNL’ and I don’t have an Emmy,” Murphy said before thanking everyone.

Check out Eddie Murphy's #Emmy acceptance speech for Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series for @nbcsnl. Congrats again, Eddie! pic.twitter.com/o2Tuptr8HV — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 20, 2020

He was previously nominated in 1983, 1984 and 1999 in a variety of categories.