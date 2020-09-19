Kate McKinnon Pays Tribute To ‘Robed Crusader’ Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Kate McKinnon is paying tribute to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg after she died on Friday at 87-years-old.

McKinnon impersonated RBG on “SNL” since 2015, something she said was “profound joy.”

“For so many of us, Justice Ginsburg was a real-life superhero: a beacon of hope, a warrior for justice, a robed crusader who saved the day time and again. Playing her on ‘SNL’ was a profound joy because I could always feel the overwhelming love and gratitude that the audience had for her,” McKinnon said in a statement.

Adding, “It was one of the great honours to meet Justice Ginsburg, to shake her hand and to thank her for her lifetime of service to this country.”

McKinnon’s take on Ginsburg included “Gins-Burns” and breaking into dance.

Ginsburg called McKinnon’s impersonations “marvellously funny” and that she would love to deliver a “Gins-Burn” to her colleagues.

Felicity Jones, who played Ginsburg in the biopic “On the Basis of Sex”, called her a “beacon of light” in a separate statement.