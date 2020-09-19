Creative Arts Emmys Announce Wrong Guest Actor As Winner

The virtual 2020 Creative Arts Emmys had a slip up on Friday night when they announced the wrong winner of Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series.

A voiceover said that Jason Bateman won for “The Outsider” but a card showing Ron Cephas Jones for “This Is Us” was on screen.

Viewers on Twitter were confused who the real winner was but the Emmys clarified to The Wrap that Jones is the real winner.

The error was due to an “editing issue.”

A spokesperson added, “They announced the correct winner and it was the correct slate, but the voiceover was incorrect.”

The winner for Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series is Ron Cephas Jones! This #Emmy win is his second for his role on @NBCThisisUs!

Jones’ win was extra special as his daughter, Jasmine Cephas Jones, won the Short Form Acting award for Quibi’s “#FreeRayshawn” two days ago.

It is the first time a father and daughter have won in the same year.

“As a parent, nothing could be finer. Nothing,” he told reporters after his win.