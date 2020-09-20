Chris Rock Reveals He Was Recently Diagnosed With A Nonverbal Learning Disorder

Chris Rock has just unlocked the mystery behind a problem that’s dogged him for his entire life.

In an extensive interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Rock reveals that he underwent a nine-hour series of cognitive tests earlier this year and received a diagnosis of nonverbal learning disorder (NVLD). This, he explains, makes it difficult for him to interpret nonverbal signals from others.

“And all I understand are the words,” he says, but points out that he comprehends words at their most literal meanings. “By the way, all of those things are really great for writing jokes — they’re just not great for one-on-one relationships.”

Looking back, Rock can now see that he would usually assign other reasons for why people responded to him the way they did.

“I’d always just chalked it up to being famous,” he says. “Any time someone would respond to me in a negative way, I’d think, ‘Whatever, they’re responding to something that has to do with who they think I am.’ Now, I’m realizing it was me. A lot of it was me.”