Keith Urban Had To Remind Himself Nicole Kidman Was ‘Just Acting’ While Watching ‘Big Little Lies’ Domestic Violence Scenes

Keith Urban is appearing on Australia’s “60 Minutes”, and the Aussie country star opens up about why watching wife Nicole Kidman onscreen in one of her most acclaimed roles was no picnic for him.

Discussing Kidman’s work on “Big Little Lies”, in which her character is the victim of domestic violence at the hands of her husband (Alexander Skarsgard), Urban admits that it was difficult to watch.

“It’s hard to tell your soul she’s an actor and she’s acting,” Urban tells the show, via the Daily Mail.

“My soul is alerted to this fear,” explains, admitting he would tell himself, “It’s okay, mate, it’s okay. Calm down. She’s just acting.”

“It was very heavy to watch,” Urban’s interviewer agrees.

“Because she’s so bloody good,” says Urban.

Back in June, Urban and Kidman celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary, with each issuing a celebratory Instagram post.