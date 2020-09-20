Sebastian Stan Shares His Tipsy Reaction To Watching The ‘Gossip Girl’ Pilot On 13th Anniversary Of Series Premiere

Long before he began playing the Winter Soldier in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Sebastian Stan played Carter Baizen on “Gossip Girl”.

To commemorate the 13th anniversary of the show’s premiere, Stan decided to watch the “Gossip Girl” pilot while swigging wine, filming his reactions and sharing the video on Instagram.

“It was the best of times and it was the best of times. Xoxo, Gossip Girl. Premiere 09/19/2007,” he wrote in the caption.

Stan become exceptionally animated when Chace Crawford made his first onscreen appearance.

“Yessss! Chace!” he yelled. “I always wanted to have that hair.”

Once the episode finished, Stan faced the camera and declared, “Well I wasn’t in the pilot — but I wish I was.”