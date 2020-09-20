Denise Richards Opens Up About The ‘Really Tough Decision’ To Leave ‘RHOBH’

“The Real” is kicking off its new season on Monday, the the daytime talk show’s special guest will be Denise Richards.

In a clip of the season premiere shared by People, Richards gets candid about her decision to exit “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”.

Speaking with the hosts of “The Real” — a group that now includes Richards’ “RHOBH” co-star Garcelle Beauvais — Richards admitted “it was actually a really tough decision” to the show amidst Brandi Glanville’s claims that she and Richards had a fling (something Richards continues to deny).

“I’ve been a fan of the show and had a lot of fun doing my first season. Obviously my second season was very challenging,” Richards said. “You know, I went back and forth with it and at the end of the day, I decided it was time for me to move on and focus on other projects that I have. I’m glad that I did it though.”

The entire interview can be seen on the season premiere of “The Real”, airing Monday, Sept. 21.

