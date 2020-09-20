Miley Cyrus Performs Electrifying Cover Of Blondie’s ‘Heart Of Glass’ For iHeartRadio Fest

This year’s edition of the iHeartRadio Music Festival went virtual, with performers including Alicia Keys, Migos, Thomas Rhett, Coldplay and BTS offering remote performances from different locations.

Also taking to the stage for the festival’s 10th-anniversary outing was Miley Cyrus.

Decked out in a sheer Mugler bodysuit, Cyrus delivered an energetic four-song set that she kicked off with a punk-inflected cover of Blondie’s 1979 hit “Heart of Glass”.

She followed that up with three originals: “Midnight Sky”, “Who Owns My Heart” and her Mark Ronson collab “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart.”

Ahead of the show, Cyrus teased the performance on Instagram.