Amy Schumer Shares The Emmy Acceptance Speech She Would Have Given Had She Not Lost To ‘Cheer’

Amy Schumer’s new Food Network series “Amy Schumer Learns to Cook” was nominated for an Emmy, for outstanding unstructured reality program, but ultimately lost out to Netflix docuseries “Cheer” when the Creative Arts Emmys were announced on Saturday.

To mark the occasion, Schumer took to Instagram to shared the acceptance speech that would have been played had the Emmy voting gone in her favour.

“Emmy loss,” Schumer captioned a video, in which she’s joined by husband Chris Fischer, their 16-month-old son Gene, Gene’s nanny, Jane (who also serves as the virtually shot cooking show’s camera operator) and the family dog, Tati.

RELATED: Amy Schumer’s Son Adorably Crashes Her Interview On ‘The View’

“The vid we made in case we won. We lost to Cheer!” she wrote in the caption, adding, “I loved Cheer!”

“This video they’ll play if we win an Emmy,” says Schumer at the start of the video. “Jane, who do we want to thank?” she asked.

“Thanks for the people who are watching our show, thanks for all the support and love. Thank you Food Network, thanks to Amy especially and Chris, and this little guy,” she said, patting Gene the head.

“And we thank Gene and we want to thank everybody at the Food Network,” Schumer continued.