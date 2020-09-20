Beyoncé Embarrasses Blue Ivy With A Corny Joke

Beyoncé is here with the mom jokes.

The singer might be an icon to most of the world, but to her children, she is a typical mom with embarrassing jokes.

Queen Bey was taking part in a video posted on the WACO Theater Center’s Instagram page telling a joke for her mom, Tina Knowles Lawson’s segment “Corny Joke Time”.

“Why does Snoop Dogg need an umbrella?” Beyoncé asked the camera.

“Fo’ drizzle,” she responded while her eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, tried to cover her mouth, telling her “no”.

Bey’s sister, Solange, also took part with multiple jokes including, “how do you plan a space party?”

“You just planet.”

The jokes were all part of the Wearable Art Gala in support of the theater.