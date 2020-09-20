Lady Gaga Reveals She ‘Hated Being Famous,’ Felt ‘Exhausted & Used Up’

Tomorrow on #SundayMorningLady Gaga's sixth consecutive #1 album, "Chromatica," explores the pain and loneliness that colors her hugely successful career, with songs that speak to her experience with a fame that, she tells @LeeCowanCBS, she grew to hate. https://cbsn.ws/3mBBPHC

Lady Gaga appeared on this weekend’s edition of “CBS Sunday Morning”, and opened up about how her new album Chromatica was birthed during some dark times in her personal life.

“I just totally gave up on myself. I hated being famous. I hated being a star. I felt exhausted and used up,” Gaga said candidly in the interview with CBS News’ Lee Cowan.

RELATED: Lady Gaga Unveils ‘911’, Describes Short Film As ‘The Poetry Of Pain’

“This is the piano I’ve had for so many years. I’ve written so many songs on this piano,” she continued. “I don’t know how to explain it. But I went from looking at this piano, and thinking, ‘You ruined my life.’ During that time, I was like, ‘You made me Lady Gaga. My biggest enemy is Lady Gaga.’ That’s what I was thinking: ‘My biggest enemy is her. What did you do? You can’t go to the grocery store now. If you go to dinner with your family, somebody comes to the table, you can’t have a dinner with your family without it being about you. It’s always about you. All the time it’s about you. And your outfits. Look at your outfits!’”

She would ask her piano, “Why you gotta be like that?”

Lady Gaga on her stage persona and why she gave up on herself This #SundayMorningLady Gaga opens up about her latest music, mental illness, her thoughts of suicide, and working with Ariana Grande. The interview follows the recent release of her new album, "Chromatica," her sixth consecutive #1 album. https://cbsn.ws/3caZSbx Posted by CBS Sunday Morning on Friday, September 18, 2020

As Gaga explained, the mental health issues she’d lived with her entire life became magnified by her success.

“It’s not always easy, if you have mental issues, to let other people see,” she says. “I used to show. I used to self-harm. I used to say, ‘Look. I cut myself. See, I’m hurt,’ ’cause I didn’t think anyone could see. ‘Cause mental health, it’s invisible. The people around me, they lifted me up, and they said, ‘You think you’re drowning, but you’re not. You’re still amazing.’ And I used to go, ‘I’m not amazing. I’m over.'”

Asked if she had contemplated suicide during this difficult period, she admitted, “Oh, yeah. Every day. I lived in this house while people watched me for a couple years, to make sure that I was safe.”

RELATED: Lady Gaga Says She ‘Thought About Dark S**t Every Single Day’ Amid Battle With Depression: ‘My Existence Was A Threat To Me’

She explained what she was experiencing at the time. “I didn’t really understand why I should live other than to be there for my family. That was an actual real thought and feeling: ‘Why should I stick around?’”

Thankfully, she says she’s now on the other side of that darkness. “I don’t hate Lady Gaga anymore,” she said. “I found a way to love myself again, even when I thought that was never gonna happen. Now, I look at this piano and I go, ‘Oh, my God. My piano! My piano that I love so much! My piano that lets me speak. My piano that lets me make poetry. My piano, that’s mine!’”

Lady Gaga on her career Tomorrow on #SundayMorning"I think my career is a long conversation with the world —and they tell me stories. And then I sing those stories right back." Lee Cowan sits down with Stefani Germanotta, known professionally as Lady Gaga. https://cbsn.ws/3iMYyhw Posted by CBS Sunday Morning on Saturday, September 19, 2020

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.

You can also call the Nunavut Kamatsiaqtut Helpline toll-free at 1-867-979-3333.