‘String Of Lies’ Published About Kate Middleton Removed By Tatler

Kate Middleton can count a victory in the action brought forward against Tatler.

The Duchess of Cambridge took legal action against the society magazine for a “string of lies” in their piece titled “Catherine The Great”.

In early summer, Kensington Palace sent legal letters to the publication, asking that it be removed from the internet. They also issued a rare statement regarding the story, “This story contains a swathe of inaccuracies and false misrepresentations which were not put to Kensington Palace prior to publication.”

RELATED: Prince William, Kate Middleton Show Off Their Bagel-Making Skills In First Instagram Reels

Tatler originally stood behind the story, but the Mail on Sunday can now reveal that the Palace and magazine have come to an agreement that sees the article altered.

The original claimed that Kate was “exhausted and trapped” after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal exit. It also claimed that Kate has “become perilously thin, just like – some point out – Princess Diana.” A reference to Diana’s known eating disorders.

RELATED: The Queen, Prince William & Kate Middleton Lead Sweet Birthday Messages As Prince Harry Turns 36

Additionally, there was criticism against Kate’s mother and sister, Carole and Pippa, naming them as “a terrible snob” and “try-hard”, which is said to have upset the family the most.

A source close to the publisher Condé Nast said: “Tatler has a long-standing relationship with the Royal Family and wanted to end this amicably.”

Many of the paragraphs in the article have now been deleted. A note at the end of the piece simply states that the article has been edited.

ET Canada has reached to Kensington Palace out for comment.