Lisa Rinna Responds To Rumours Husband Harry Hamlin Had An Affair

Lisa Rinna is not going to sit by while Internet trolls attack her husband, Harry Hamlin.

It started when someone tweeted her, saying, “My girlfriend f**ked Harry Hamlin in muskoka for an entire summer in 2018 – you wanna talk about that @lisarinna??? Or do you want to talk about his affair with Patricia?”

Adding, “I don’t have any receipts but it’s legit. He told @lisarinna he’s ‘off the grid’ for a few days and then literally spent an entire 2 days in my friends bedroom and at her cottage. Patricia is a muskoka whore that everyone knows, Harry included.”

I don’t have any receipts but it’s legit. He told @lisarinna he’s “off the grid” for a few days and then literally spent an entire 2 days in my friends bedroom and at her cottage. Patricia is a muskoka whore that everyone knows, Harry included. #rhobh #wwhl — M (@BiiigBrotherrrr) September 17, 2020

Rinna quipped back, “Yeah and I watched it was hot as hell 🔥Patricia well she’s kind of downer I did’t like her so much. 😂”

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star then followed it up on Instagram with Hamlin’s People‘s Sexiest Man Alive cover from 1987.

“Appreciation Post To my very busy Husband who apparently doesn’t live with us, is having a lot of affairs, and is gay. Go Harry Fu*king Hamlin,” Rinna captioned the cover.

Rinna recently gushed over her husband of 22 years while taking part in an Edie Parker informercial.