François Arnaud Reveals He Is Bisexual

François Arnaud has opened up about his sexuality in a series of Instagram posts.

“The Borgias” star told fans that he is bisexual and discussed the issue of masculinity in a series of Instagram Stories shared on Sunday, Sept. 20.

“Last week, I was chatting with work friends, and as I brought up a trip I’d taken with an ex-girlfriend, I asked myself —for the ten-thousandth time— how to tell such a story without making it seem like that was the whole story of me,” Arnaud began.

“I’m sure many bisexual guys feel the same and end up doing as I did: letting other people’s assumptions of straightness stand uncorrected. Perhaps out of fear of oversharing. Under the guise of privacy, maybe. Probably because ‘masculinity’ is a most fragile currency, ready to nose-dive at the first sign of vulnerability or difference. And because it’s really f**king scary to give up your privilege. Without a doubt because stigmas of indecisiveness, infidelity, deception and trendiness are still clinging to bisexuality,” he continued.

“But here’s the thing. Silence has the perverse effect of perpetuating those stereotypes, making bi guys invisible, and leading people to doubt that we even exist. No wonder it’s still a chore to acknowledge bisexuality without getting into lengthy explanations.”

Arnaud finished the posts by noting that while “labels are frustrating and words, imperfect,” he has always considered himself bisexual.

The actor added: “Not confused or trying to look edgy. Not disloyal. Not ashamed. Not invisible. Happy #bivisibilityday this Wednesday.”

