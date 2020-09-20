Cardi B And Offset’s Daughter Kulture Joins Instagram

She may be just 2-years-old, but Kulture Kiari is already taking Instagram by storm.

RELATED: Cardi B Has ‘Shed Not One Tear’ Over Filing For Divorce From Offset

The daughter of Cardi B and Offset is now an official member of the picture sharing social media site after her mom launched her account Saturday, Sept. 19.

RELATED: Cardi B Sizzles In New Video For ‘Me Gusta’ After Filing For Divorce From Offset

The tot’s account, which features funny videos and cute outfit posts, has already racked up over 603k followers.

The launch comes after Cardi revealed that she has no regrets over her decision to seek a divorce from Migos rapper Offset, her husband of three years.

On Friday, Cardi took to Instagram Live to let fans know that, despite what they may be thinking, she’s been doing just fine.

“I want to say thank you so much. However, like, I don’t really need it,” Cardi said (via People). “I’m okay. I want to let you know I have not shed not one tear.”

Unlike the couple’s previous splits, she revealed, this time around she “wasn’t crying. Wanna know why? The reason my divorce is not because of none of that s**t that ever happened before. It’s not because the cheating. I’m seeing people [saying] ‘Oh, he has a baby on the way.’ That’s a whole… complete lie.”

Telling her followers to stop spreading rumours, she revealed the real reason behind the breakup.

RELATED: Lizzo Sends A Bouquet Of Flowers To Cardi B After Divorce Filing

“I just got tired of f***ing arguing. I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye,” she said. “When you feel like it’s not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I rather just be… you know what I’m saying? Like, I’m tired of people.”