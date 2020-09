Cardi B Stuns In Plunging Pearl Dress After Hitting Back At Haters Who Slammed 2-Year-Old Daughter’s Instagram

Cardi B isn’t letting her critics bring her down.

The rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a photo of her showing off her incredible figure in a pearly white cutout dress.

Cardi’s latest post comes after she was forced to hit back at haters who were outraged after she created an Instagram account for her 2-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus.ย

“For everybody that is so bothered that I made a page for my daughter, I decided I was going to make a page for my daughter because she has a lot of new business ventures,” Tweeted Cardi on Saturday.

“And I just felt like, since it’s kids stuff, I’m just going to make a page for my daughter, because it’s going to be her business, her stuff, and she’s going to be the boss.

“I understand why people say, ‘Oh it’s kind of weird because she’s two years old.’ Well, my two-year-old and your two-year-old [are] different, you know what I’m saying? Stop staying stuff. She’s well protected. I always protect my kid, and I don’t want her page being [covered] with negativity.”

She added, “Like I said, she’s a happy baby. It’s supposed to be a happy page and soon her business ventures are going to launch. All of you guys enjoy it and stop with the weird stuff please. I know how to be a mom. If I’m not good at nothing else, I’m good at being a mother. Trust.”

Kulture, who Cardi shares with Offset, became an official member of the social media site after her mom launched her account this past weekend.

The tot’s account, which features funny videos and cute outfit posts, has already racked up over 723,000 followers.