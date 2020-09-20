Dave Chappelle Gives Critics ‘A Teachable Moment’ As He Wins 2 Emmys For His ‘Sticks & Stones’ Comedy Special

Dave Chappelle won 2 Emmys on Saturday night, in categories his critics didn’t think he had a chance in.

The comedian’s Netflix special “Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones” won for Outstanding Variety Special/

This is Chappelle’s second time winning in the category in three years, his “Dave Chappelle: Equanimity” won two years ago.

He also won in Outstanding Writing Variety Special.

Upon the release of his “Sticks & Stones” special it received poor reviews. Chappelle hit back at critics in his acceptance speech.

“I hope all you critics learn from this. This is a teachable moment. Shut the f**k up forever,” he said.

Earlier in the year “Sticks & Stones” won the best comedy album at the 2020 Grammys.