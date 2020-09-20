Zendaya Looks Ultra Glamorous In Plunging Dress For 72nd Emmys

RELATED: Beyoncé Wished Zendaya A Happy Birthday And Her Reaction Was Perfect

Despite the event taking place virtually, the “Euphoria” star went full glam with a plunging Christopher John Rogers dress.

The actress, who plays Rue in “Euphoria”, recently revealed where they’re at now in terms of filming the next season: “We’re trying to figure out how to eventually be able to create a season two that we’re all really proud of and get all the best out of it that we want while also still being really safe,” she said while appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Like everything else, “Euphoria” production was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We might end up doing a little bridge episode,” she continued. “An episode that we can do with a limited amount of people in a safer environment that can give people something — because we also miss ‘Euphoria’ as the people who create it, too — and give everyone who loves the show a little something so we have something to live on until we are able to go into a season two.”

Zendaya shared, “I’m just waiting like the rest of us.”

