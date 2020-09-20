Kanye West Tweets Suggestions For New Recording and Publishing Deal Guidelines

By Anita Tai.

Kanye West. Photo: Sophie Mhabille/ABACAPRESS.COM/CP Image
Kanye West is once again sharing his bold opinions on Twitter – this time, on recording contracts.

In a series of tweets, the artist outlines “NEW RECORDING AND PUBLISHING DEAL GUIDELINES”.

The thread follows a rant West posted on Twitter a few days before in which he complained about record deals. He even posted his contracts with Universal and included the phone number of a Forbes editor.

The tweet was deleted by Twitter “for posting private information, and the account has been temporarily locked in accordance with our Private Information policy,” according to a Twitter spokesperson who spoke to Billboard.

