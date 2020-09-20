Kanye West Tweets Suggestions For New Recording and Publishing Deal Guidelines

Kanye West is once again sharing his bold opinions on Twitter – this time, on recording contracts.

In a series of tweets, the artist outlines “NEW RECORDING AND PUBLISHING DEAL GUIDELINES”.

NEW RECORDING AND PUBLISHING DEAL GUIDELINES — ye (@kanyewest) September 20, 2020

1. The artist owns the copyright in the recordings and songs and leases them to the record label / publisher for a limited term. 1 year deals — ye (@kanyewest) September 20, 2020

2. The record label / publisher is a service provider that receives a share of the income for a limited term. The split can be 80/20 in the artists favor — ye (@kanyewest) September 20, 2020

3. DEPENDANTS Artists must be dependent on no one but themselves to manage their catalog. You should need NO ONE else to understand the business you’re in. — ye (@kanyewest) September 20, 2020

4. LAWYERS the first thing that changes about Record Deals is actually lawyers. We need Plain English contracts. A Lawyers role is to IMPROVE deals…. not charge for contracts we cannot understand or track. Re-write deals to be understandable from FIRST READ. — ye (@kanyewest) September 20, 2020

5. EQUITY & BLANKET LICENSES ARE THE MAJORITY OF FUTURE NEW INCOME. If you’re with a major you have invested your ‘songs’ as shares in their power to get equity and deals. Almost ALL new deals now are based on ALL songs going to a store or app. The equity is the Artists — ye (@kanyewest) September 20, 2020

5. ADVANCES ARE JUST LOANS!! On Artists re-signing these stop. Advances are Loans with 75% interest rates (or worse). NO other business in the world takes a look at the business, buys shares, starts to profit when it profits. Record Companies have to buy into you, not loan you. — ye (@kanyewest) September 20, 2020

6. ROYALTIES Again back to dependents. You need a business manager to read how you did? So you pay to see your money!!! NO MORE. Royalty portals need to show (and do not now) Every song you delivered Every store you are in How many streams per song Income per song — ye (@kanyewest) September 20, 2020

7. PORTALS Are not just for royalties. They are for your entire business. Every audio file, every asset, every deal stored WITH the money. Money and Music must stay together. When your term ends, download it all. Leave. — ye (@kanyewest) September 20, 2020

The thread follows a rant West posted on Twitter a few days before in which he complained about record deals. He even posted his contracts with Universal and included the phone number of a Forbes editor.

The tweet was deleted by Twitter “for posting private information, and the account has been temporarily locked in accordance with our Private Information policy,” according to a Twitter spokesperson who spoke to Billboard.