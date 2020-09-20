Livestream: ‘Countdown To The Emmys’ Pre-Show

The traditional red carpet ahead of the Emmy Awards won’t be happening, but producers have got creative with a new pre-show.

The 72nd Emmy Awards will kick-off with virtual drop-ins hosted by “Good Morning America”‘s Eva Pilgrim and Whit Johnson, along with correspondent Janai Norman in New York.

Chris Connelly and Kelley Carter will join the trio from outside the Staples Center in L.A.

Jimmy Kimmel will host the Emmys on Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on ABC.