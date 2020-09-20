2020 Emmy Award Winners: See The Complete List

In unprecedented times, the 72nd annual Emmy Awards are bigger than ever.

The Television Academy made this year’s festivities a weeklong affair, with the Nicole Byer-hosted Creative Arts Emmys split over five nights leading up to Sunday’s Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel live from L.A.’s Staples Center – though the rest of the show will largely be held virtually amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Creative Arts Emmys streamed Monday through Thursday night, followed by a live ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 19. The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards air tonight, Sept. 20 on ABC.

See the full list of winners, in bold, below.

Primetime Emmy Awards Telecast

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“Dead to Me”

“The Good Place”

“Insecure”

“The Kominsky Method”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

**”Schitt’s Creek”**

“What We Do In the Shadows”

Outstanding Competition Program

“The Masked Singer”

“Nailed It!”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Outstanding Drama Series

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Killing Eve”

“The Mandalorian”

“Ozark”

“Stranger Things”

“Succession”

Outstanding Limited Series

“Little Fires Everywhere”

“Mrs. America”

“Unbelievable”

“Unorthodox”

“Watchmen”

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

“The Great”, “The Great” (Pilot)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, “Marvelous Radio”

“Modern Family”, “Finale Part 2′”

“Ramy”, “Miakhalifa.mov”

**”Schitt’s Creek”, “Happy Ending”**

“Will & Grace”, “We Love Lucy”

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

“The Crown”, “Aberfan”

“The Crown”, “Cri de Coeur”

“Homeland”, “Prisoners of War”

“The Morning Show”, “The Interview”

“Ozark”, “Fire Pink”

“Ozark”, “Su Casa Es Mi Casa”

“Succession”, “Hunting”

“Succession”, “This Is Not for Tears”

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

“Little Fires Everywhere”, “Find a Way”

“Normal People”, “Episode 5”

“Unorthodox”

“Watchmen”, “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice”

“Watchmen”, “Little Fear of Lightning”

“Watchmen”, “This Extraordinary Being”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”

Ted Danson, “The Good Place”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

**Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”**

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Linda Cardellini, “Dead to Me”

**Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”**

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Steve Carell, “The Morning Show”

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jeremy Irons, “Watchmen”

Hugh Jackman, “Bad Education”

Paul Mescal, “Normal People”

Jeremy Pope, “Hollywood”

Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”

Shira Haas, “Unorthodox”

Regina King, “Watchmen”

Octavia Spencer, “Self Made”

Kerry Washington, “Little Fires Everywhere”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Mahershala Ali, “Ramy”

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Andre Braugher, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

Sterling K. Brown, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

William Jackson Harper, “The Good Place”

**Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”**

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

D’Arcy Carden, “The Good Place”

Betty Gilpin, “GLOW”

Marin Hinkle, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

**Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”**

Yvonne Orji, “Insecure”

Cecily Strong, “Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun, “Succession”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”

Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Jeffrey Wright, “Westworld”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Thandie Newton, “Westworld”

Fiona Shaw, “Killing Eve”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”

Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Watchmen”

Jovan Adepo, “Watchmen”

Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend”

Louis Gossett Jr., “Watchmen”

Dylan McDermott, “Hollywood”

Jim Parsons, “Hollywood”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Uzo Aduba, “Mrs. America”

Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”

Margo Martindale, “Mrs. America”

Jean Smart, “Watchmen”

Holland Taylor, “Hollywood”

Tracey Ullman, “Mrs. America”

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

“The Good Place”, “Whenever You’re Ready”

“The Great”, “The Great” (Pilot)”

**”Schitt’s Creek”, “Happy Ending”**

“Schitt’s Creek”, “The Presidential Suite”

“What We Do in the Shadows”, “Ghosts”

“What We Do in the Shadows”, “On the Run”

“What We Do in the Shadows”, “Collaboration”

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

“Better Call Saul”, “Bad Choice Road”

“Better Call Saul”, “Bagman”

“The Crown”, “Aberfan”

“Ozark”, “All In”

“Ozark”, “Boss Fight”

“Ozark”, “Fire Pink”

“Succession”, “This Is Not for Tears”

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

“Mrs. America”, “Shirley”

“Normal People”, “Episode 3”

“Unbelievable”, “Episode 1”

“Unorthodox”, “Part One”

“Watchmen”, “This Extraordinary Being”

Creative Arts Emmys – Live

Outstanding Animated Program

“Big Mouth”, “Disclosure The Movie: The Musical!”

“Bob’s Burgers”, “Pig Trouble In Little Tina”

“BoJack Horseman”, “The View From Halfway Down”

**”Rick and Morty”, “The Vat Of Acid Episode”**

“The Simpsons”, “Thanksgiving Of Horror”

Outstanding Children’s Program

**”Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance”**

“Star Wars Resistance”

**”We Are The Dream: The Kids Of The Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest”**

Outstanding Commercial

**Back-to-School Essentials – Sandy Hook Promise**

Before Alexa – Amazon

Bounce – Apple AirPods

Groundhog Day – Jeep (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles|FCA)

The Look – P&G

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

“American Masters”

“Hillary”

**”The Last Dance”**

“McMillion$”

“Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness”

Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking

**”The Cave”**

“Chasing The Moon (American Experience)”

“Moonlight Sonata: Deafness In Three Movements”

“One Child Nation”

Outstanding Television Movie

“American Son”

**”Bad Education”**

“Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones”

“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie”

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend”

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

“Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Lunch Break and Pasta Night”

**”Cheer”**

“Kevin Hart: Don’t F**ck This Up”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked”

“We’re Here”

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

**Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones**

“Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor”

“Hannah Gadsby: Douglas”

“Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill”

“John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch”

“Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah”

Outstanding Casting For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special

“Mrs. America”

“Normal People”

“Unbelievable”

“Unorthodox”

**”Watchmen”**

Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming

“The Oscars”, “Routine: Come Alive (Opening Sequence)”

“Savage X Fenty Show”, “Routines: Statues, Benches, Window”

**”So You Think You Can Dance”, “Routines: I’ll Be Seeing You, Mambo Italiano, The Girl From Ipanema”**

“So You Think You Can Dance”, “Routines: Enough Is Enough, Sign Of The Times”

“World Of Dance”, “Routines: Dos Jueyes, El Ray Timbal”

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

“The Crown”, “Aberfan”

**”The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, “It’s Comedy Or Cabbage”**

“Mindhunter”, “Episode 6”

“Ozark”, “Boss Fight”

“Ozark”, “Civil Union”

“Tales From The Loop”, “Loop”

“Westworld”, “Parce Domine”

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes

“black-ish”, “Hair Day”

“Euphoria”, “The Next Episode”

“Grace And Frankie”, “The Tank”

“Killing Eve”, “Are You From Pinner?”

“The Politician”, “Pilot”

**”Schitt’s Creek”, “Happy Ending”**

“Unorthodox”, “Part 2”

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

“Big Little Lies”, “She Knows”

**”Euphoria”, “And Salt The Earth Behind You”**

“The Handmaid’s Tale”, “Mayday”

“Ozark”, “In Case Of Emergency”

“The Politician”, “The Assassination Of Payton Hobart”

“Schitt’s Creek”, “Happy Ending”

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special

**”Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones”**

“62nd Grammy Awards”

“Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: ‘All In The Family’ And ‘Good Times'”

“Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira”

“73rd Annual Tony Awards”

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Fred Willard, “Modern Family”

Luke Kirby, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Dev Patel, “Modern Love”

Adam Driver, “Saturday Night Live”

Brad Pitt, “Saturday Night Live”

**Eddie Murphy, “Saturday Night Live”**

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Angela Bassett, “A Black Lady Sketch Show’

Maya Rudolph, “The Good Place”

Wanda Sykes, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Bette Midler, “The Politician”

**Maya Rudolph, “Saturday Night Live”**

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Andrew Scott, “Black Mirror”

James Cromwell, “Succession”

Giancarlo Esposito, “The Mandalorian”

Martin Short, “The Morning Show”

Jason Bateman, “The Outsider”

**Ron Cephas Jones, “This Is Us”**

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Cicely Tyson, “How To Get Away With Murder”

Laverne Cox, “Orange Is the New Black”

**Cherry Jones, “Succession”**

Harriet Walter, “Succession”

Alexis Bledel, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Phylicia Rashad, “This Is Us”

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, “Making It”

Nicole Byer, “Nailed It!”

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness, “Queer Eye”

**RuPaul, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”**

Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, and Kevin O’Leary, “Shark Tank”

Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio, “Top Chef”

Outstanding Interactive Extension Of A Linear Program

**”Mr. Robot”, Season_4.0 ARG**

“Stranger Things”, Scoops Ahoy: Operation Scoop Snoop

“Westworld”, Free Will Is Not Free Interactive Experience

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series

“America’s Got Talent”, “Live Results Finale”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, “Live in Brooklyn”

**”Saturday Night Live”, “Host: John Mulaney”**

“So You Think You Can Dance”, “Finale”

“The Voice”, “Live Finale”

Outstanding Main Title Design

“Abstract: The Art Of Design”

“Carnival Row”

**”Godfather Of Harlem”**

“The Morning Show”

“The Politician”

“Watchmen”

“Westworld”

Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Martin Phipps, “The Crown”

Labrinth, “Euphoria”

**Ludwig Göransson, “The Mandalorian”**

Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans, “Ozark”

Nicholas Britell, “Succession”

Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling

“The Crown”, “Cri De Coeur”

**”Hollywood”, “A Hollywood Ending”**

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, “A Jewish Girl Walks Into The Apollo…”

“Pose”, “Worth It”

“Star Trek: Picard”, “Stardust City Rag”

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)

**”The Crown”, “Aberfan”**

“Hollywood”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, “It’s Comedy Or Cabbage, A Jewish Girl Walks Into The Apollo…”

“Watchmen”, “An Almost Religious Awe”

“Westworld”, “Parce Domine”

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”, “Elizabeth, Margaret And Larry”

**”Insecure”, “Lowkey Trying”**

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, “A Jewish Girl Walks Into The Apollo…”

“Schitt’s Creek”, “Happy Ending”

“Schitt’s Creek”, “Start Spreading The News”

“What We Do In The Shadows”, “Resurrection”

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special

“American Horror Story: 1984”, “Camp Redwood”

“Catherine The Great”, “Episode Four”

“Devs”, “Episode 3”

“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie”

**”Watchmen”, “This Extraordinary Being”**

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

“Better Call Saul”, “Bagman”

**”The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, “A Jewish Girl Walks Into The Apollo…”**

“Ozark”, “All In”

“Star Trek: Picard”, “Et In Arcadia Ego: Part 2”

“Stranger Things”, “Chapter Eight: The Battle of Starcourt”

“Westworld”, “Parce Domine”

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Series Or Movie

“The Blacklist”

**”The Mandalorian”**

“The Rookie”

“S.W.A.T.”

“Stranger Things”

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

**”Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones”**

“Hannah Gadsby: Douglas”

“John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch”

“Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything”

“Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby”

Creative Arts Emmys – Reality & Non-Fiction

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

**”The Apollo”**

“Beastie Boys Story”

“Becoming”

“The Great Hack”

“Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time”

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special

“Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee”

**”Leah Remini: Scientology and The Aftermath’**

“Ugly Delicious”

“VICE”

“The World According To Jeff Goldblum”

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

“Between the Scenes – The Daily Show”

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries”

**”National Geographic Presents Creating Cosmos: Possible Worlds”**

“Pose: Identity, Family, Community”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race Out of the Closet”

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

“Antiques Roadshow”

“Love Is Blind”

**”Queer Eye”**

“Shark Tank”

“A Very Brady Renovation”

Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program

“Born This Way”

“Love Is Blind”

“Queer Eye”

**”RuPaul’s Drag Race”**

“The Voice”

Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program

“American Factory”

“Apollo 11”

“Becoming”

**”The Cave”**

“Sea Of Shadows”

“Serengeti”, “Rebirth”

Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program

“Cheer”, “Hit Zero”

**”Life Below Zero”, “The New World”**

“Queer Eye”, “We’re In Japan!: Japanese Holiday”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Survivor”

Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program

**”American Factory”**

“Apollo 11”

“Becoming”

“The Cave”

“The Last Dance”, “Episode 7”

“Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness”, “Cult Of Personality”

Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program

**”Cheer’, “Daytona”**

“LEGO Masters”, “Mega City Block”

“Queer Eye”, “Disabled But Not Really”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”, “I’m That Bitch”

“Top Chef”, “The Jonathan Gold Standard”

Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

“Becoming”

“Home”, “Maine”

“McMillion$”, “Episode 1”

“Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness”, “Not Your Average Joe”

**”Why We Hate”, “Tools & Tactics”**

Outstanding Narrator

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, “Black Patriots: Heroes Of The Revolution”

Chiwetel Ejiofor, “The Elephant Queen”

Angela Bassett, “The Imagineering Story”

Lupita Nyong’o, “Serengeti”

**David Attenborough, “Seven Worlds, One Planet”**

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program

“American Factory”

**”Apollo 11″**

“Beastie Boys Story”

“The Last Dance”, “Episode 1”

“McMillion$”, “Episode 3”

“Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness”, “Cult Of Personality”

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program

“LEGO Masters”, “Mega City Block”

“Queer Eye”, “Disabled But Not Really”

**”RuPaul’s Drag Race”, “I’m That Bitch”**

“Survivor”, “It’s Like A Survivor Economy”

“Top Chef”, “The Jonathan Gold Standard”

Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program

**”Cheer”, “God Blessed Texas”**

“Deadliest Catch”, “Cold War Rivals”

“Life Below Zero”, “The New World”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked”, “The Ball Ball”

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single Or Multi-Camera)

**”Apollo 11″**

“Beastie Boys Story”

“Cheer”, “Daytona”

“Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time”

“McMillion$”, “Episode 1”

“Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness”, “Cult Of Personality”

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

**”Apollo 11″**

“Beastie Boys Story”

“Cheer”, “Daytona”

“Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”, “I’m That Bitch”

“Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness”, “The Noble Thing To Do”

Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program

“Beastie Boys Story”

“The Cave”

“Circus Of Books”

**”Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer”, “Closing The Net”**

“McMillion$”, “Episode 1”

Creative Arts Emmys – Variety

Outstanding Short Form Variety Series

“Beeing at Home with Samantha Bee”

“Between Two Ferns With Zach Galifianakas: The Movie, Sorta Uncut Interviews”

**”Carpool Karaoke: The Series”**

“Jimmy Kimmel’s Quarantine Minilogues”

“The Randy Rainbow Show”

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

“A Black Lady Sketch Show”

“Drunk History”

**”Saturday Night Live”**

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

“77th Annual Golden Globe Awards”

**”Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times”**

“The Oscars”

“Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira”

“73rd Annual Tony Awards”

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling For A Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program

“A Celebration Of The Music From Coco”

“Dancing With The Stars”, “Episode 2802”

“The Oscars”

**”RuPaul’s Drag Race”, “I’m That Bitch”**

“The Voice”, “Top 10”

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Non-Prosthetic)

“Dancing With The Stars”, “Disney Night”

“The Little Mermaid Live!”

“The Oscars”

**”RuPaul’s Drag Race”, “I’m That Bitch”**

“The Voice”, “Top 10”

Outstanding Costumes For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program

“Dancing With The Stars”, “Halloween Night”

“Drunk History”, “Fame”

**”The Masked Singer”, “The Season Kick-Off Mask-Off: Group A”**

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”, “I’m That Bitch”

“Saturday Night Live”, “Host: Eddie Murphy”

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series

“A Black Lady Sketch Show”, “Born at Night, But Not Last Night”

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”, “Dr. Fauci Answers Trevor’s Questions About the Coronavirus”

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”, “Episode 629”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”, “Live Show; Chris Christie; Nathaniel Rateliff”

**”Saturday Night Live”, “Host: Eddie Murphy”**

“Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready”, “Flame Monroe”

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special

“62nd Grammy Awards”

“The Kennedy Center Honors”

“The Oscars”

**”Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira”**

“73rd Annual Tony Awards”

Outstanding Music Direction

**”The Kennedy Center Honors”**

“Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute To Prince”

“The Oscars”

“Saturday Night Live”

“Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira”

Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”, “Trump’s Coronavirus Address (Bloopers Included) And Trevor’s Audience Tribute Song”

“Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones”

“Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor”

**”Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”, “Eat Shit Bob!”**

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”, “The Journey of ChiiJohn: Chapter 2”

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety, Reality Or Competition Series

“At Home With Amy Sedaris”, “Outdoor Entertaining, Travel”

“Drunk History”, “Bad Blood”

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”, “Episode 629”

“Queer Eye”, “We’re In Japan!: The Ideal Woman”

**”Saturday Night Live”, “Host: Eddie Murphy, Host: John Mulaney”**

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special

“77th Annual Golden Globe Awards”

“62nd Grammy Awards”

“The Little Mermaid Live!”

“Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: ‘All In The Family’ And ‘Good Times'”

**”The Oscars”**

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

“Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones”

“62nd Grammy Awards”

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

**”The Oscars”**

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Series

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”, “The Spite Store”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, “Live in Brooklyn”

**”Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”, “Episode 629″**

“Saturday Night Live”, “Host: Woody Harrelson”

“The Voice”, “Live Finale”

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Special

“2019 American Music Awards”

“Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones”

“The Little Mermaid Live!”

**”Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: ‘All In The Family’ And ‘Good Times'”**

“The Oscars”

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee”

**”Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”**

“Late Night With Seth Meyers”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Creative Arts Emmys – Scripted (Night 1)

Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Series Or Movie

“Defending Jacob”, “After”

“Devs”, “Episode 7”

“The Plot Against America”, “Part 1”

“Watchmen”, “Little Fear Of Lightning”

**”Watchmen”, “This Extraordinary Being”**

Outstanding Cinematography For A Multi-Camera Series

“Bob Hearts Abishola”, “Ice Cream For Breakfast”

“Family Reunion”, “Remember Black Elvis?”

**”The Ranch”, “It Ain’t My Falt”**

“Will & Grace”, “Accidentally On Porpoise”

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

“The End Of The F***ing World”, “Episode 2”

“Homecoming”, “Giant”

“Insecure”, “Lowkey Happy”

“Insecure”, ‘Lowkey Lost”

**”The Mandalorian”, “Chapter 7: The Reckoning”**

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

**”black-ish”, “Hair Day”**

“Grace And Frankie”, “The Laughing Stock”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”, “Liars”

“The Politician”, “Pilot”

“Schitt’s Creek”, “Happy Ending”

“This Is Us”, “Strangers: Part Two

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

“Carnival Row”, “Aisling”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”, “Household”

“The Mandalorian”, “Chapter 3: The Sin”

**”Watchmen”, “It’s Summer And We’re Running Out Of Ice”**

“Westworld, “Parce Domine”

Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series

“The Conners”, “Slappy Holidays”

**”One Day At A Time”, “Boundaries”**

“Will & Grace”, “We Love Lucy”

“Will & Grace”, “What A Dump”

Outstanding Period Costumes

**”The Crown”, “Cri De Coeur”**

“Hollywood”, “A Hollywood Ending”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, “It’s Comedy Or Cabbage”

“Mrs. America”, “Shirley”

“Pose”, “Acting Up”

Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

“American Horror Story: 1984”, “The Lady In White”

“Hollywood”, “Outlaws”

**”The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, “It’s Comedy Or Cabbage”**

“Pose”, “Acting Up”

“Star Trek: Picard”, “Stardust City Rag”

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)

“Big Little Lies”, “What Have They Done?, The Bad Mother, I Want To Know”

**”The Handmaid’s Tale”, “Household”**

“Killing Eve”, “Are You From Pinner?”

“The Morning Show”, “In The Dark Night Of The Soul It’s Always 3:30 In The Morning”

“Ozark”, “Wartime”

“Succession”, “This Is Not For Tears”

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

“GLOW”, “Up, Up, Up”

**”The Mandalorian”, “Chapter 1: The Mandalorian”**

“Space Force”, “The Launch”

“What We Do In The Shadows”, “Resurrection, Collaboration, Witches”

“Will & Grace”, “We Love Lucy”

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup For A Series, Limited Series, Movie Or Special

“American Horror Story: 1984”, “True Killers”

“Hollywood”, “Jump”

“The Mandalorian”, “Chapter 6: The Prisoner”

“Pose”, “Love’s In Need Of Love Today”

**”Star Trek: Picard”, “Absolute Candor”**

“Westworld”, “Crisis Theory”

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series

“The Mandalorian”, “Chapter 2: The Child”

“The Mandalorian”, “Chapter 4: Sanctuary”

“The Mandalorian”, “Chapter 8: Redemption”

“Ozark”, “Fire Pink”

“Ozark”, “Wartime”

“Stranger Things”, “Chapter Eight: The Battle Of Starcourt”

“Succession”, “DC”

**”Succession”, “This Is Not For Tears”**

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Limited Series Or Movie

“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie”

“Mrs. America”, “Phyllis”

**”Watchmen”, “A God Walks In To Abar”**

“Watchmen”, “It’s Summer And We’re Running Out Of Ice”

“Watchmen”, “This Extraordinary Being”

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

“Better Call Saul”, “Bagman”

“The Boys”, “The Name Of The Game”

“The Crown”, “Aberfan”

“Star Trek: Picard”, “Et In Arcadia Ego: Part 2”

**”Stranger Things”, “Chapter Eight: The Battle of Starcourt”**

“Westworld”, “Parce Domine”

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

“GLOW”, “The Libertines”

**”The Mandalorian”, “Chapter 1: The Mandalorian”**

“Silicon Valley”, “Exit Event”

“Space Force”, “The Launch”

“What We Do In The Shadows”, “The Return”

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

**”The Mandalorian”, “Chapter 2: The Child”**

“Modern Family”, “Finale Part 1”

“The Ranch”, “Fadeaway”

“Schitt’s Creek”, “Happy Ending”

“Space Force”, “Save Epsilon 6!”

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Series Or Movie

“American Horror Story: 1984”, “Camp Redwood”

“Devs”, “Episode 3”

“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie”

“Hollywood”, “Hooray For Hollywood”

**”Watchmen”, “This Extraordinary Being”**

Outstanding Special Visual Effects

“Lost In Space”, “Ninety-Seven”

**”The Mandalorian”, “Chapter 2: The Child”**

“Stranger Things”, “Chapter Eight: The Battle Of Starcourt”

“Watchmen”, “See How They Fly”

“Westworld”, “Crisis Theory”

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Supporting Role

“Devs”, “Episode 8”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”, “Household”

“Tales From The Loop”, “Loop”

“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan”, “Strongman”

**”Vikings”, “The Best Laid Plans”**

Creative Arts Emmys – Scripted (Night 2)

Outstanding Derivative Interactive Program

**”Big Mouth Guide To Life”**

“Doctor Who: The Runaway”

Outstanding Original Interactive Program

**”The Messy Truth VR Experience”**

“Rebuilding Notre Dame”

“When We Stayed Home”

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program

**”Forky Asks A Question: What Is Love?”**

“Robot Chicken”, “Santa’s Dead (Spoiler Alert) Holiday Murder Thing Special”

“Steven Universe Future”, “Fragments”

Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

**”Better Call Saul Employee Training: Legal Ethics With Kim Wexler”**

“The Good Place Presents: The Selection”

“Most Dangerous Game”

“Reno 911!”

“Star Trek: Short Treks”

Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

**Laurence Fishburne, “#FreeRayshawn”**

Stephan James, “#FreeRayshawn”

Christoph Waltz, “Most Dangerous Game”

Mamoudou Athie, “Oh Jerome, No”

Corey Hawkins, “Survive”

Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Anna Kendrick, “Dummy”

Kaitlin Olson, “Flipped”

**Jasmine Cephas Jones, “#FreeRayshawn”**

Rain Valdez, “Razor Tongue”

Kerri Kenney-Silver, “Reno 911!”

Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“Dead To Me”

“Insecure”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

**”Schitt’s Creek”**

“What We Do In The Shadows”

Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series

“Big Little Lies”

“The Crown”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Killing Eve”

“Ozark”

**”Succession”**

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

**Maya Rudolph, “Big Mouth”**

Leslie Odom Jr., “Central Park”

Wanda Sykes, “Crank Yankers”

Taika Waititi, “The Mandalorian”

Nancy Cartwright, “The Simpsons”

Hank Azaria, “The Simpsons”

Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming (Juried)

**Mandy Moore, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”**

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation (Juried)

**Jill Dykxhoorn, “Archer”**

**Dan MacKenzie, “Cosmos: Possible Worlds”**

**Genndy Tartakovsky, “Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal”**

**Scott Wills, “Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal”**

**Stephen DeStefano, “Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal”**

Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Programming (Juried)

**”Create Together” (YouTube)**

**”The Line” (Oculus)**

Outstanding Motion Design (Juried)

**”Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates” (Netflix)**

Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

“Hollywood”, “Hooray For Hollywood: Part 2”

“Little Fires Everywhere”, “The Spider Web”

“Mrs. America”, “Reagan”

“Unorthodox”, “Part 1”

**”Watchmen”, “It’s Summer And We’re Running Out Of Ice”**

Outstanding Music Supervision

“Better Call Saul”, “The Guy For This”

“Euphoria”, “And Salt The Earth Behind You”

“Insecure”, “Lowkey Movin’ On”

“Killing Eve”, “Meetings Have Biscuits”

**”The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, “It’s Comedy Or Cabbage”**

“Stranger Things”, “Chapter Three: The Case Of The Missing Lifeguard”

“Watchmen”, “This Extraordinary Being”

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

“Carnival Row”

“Defending Jacob”

**”Hollywood”**

“Unorthodox”

“Why We Hate”

“Wu-Tang: An American Saga”

Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics

“The Black Godfather”, “Letter To My Godfather”

**”Euphoria”, “All For Us”**

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”, “Eat Sh!t, Bob”

“Little Fires Everywhere”, “Build It Up”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, “One Less Angel”

“This Is Us”, ‘Memorized”

“Watchmen”, “The Way It Used To Be”

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Comedy Series Or Variety Program

“Ballers”

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

“Henry Danger”

**”Shameless”**

“Space Force”

