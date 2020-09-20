Prince Charles Urges For ‘Immediate Action’ On The Climate Crisis

Passionate environmentalist Prince Charles has recorded a new message calling for “immediate action” on the climate crisis.

The message will be played at the start of Climate Week on Monday.

Prince Charles said that “swift” action is needed and that COVID-19 gave a “window of opportunity” to reset for a “sustainable and inclusive future”.

RELATED: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are No Longer Receiving Money From Prince Charles

“Without swift and immediate action, at an unprecedented pace and scale, we will miss the window of opportunity to ‘reset’ for… a more sustainable and inclusive future,” he said per BBC.

“[The environmental] crisis has been with us for far too many years – decried, denigrated and denied,” Prince Charles continued. “It is now rapidly becoming a comprehensive catastrophe that will dwarf the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.”

RELATED: Prince Charles And Queen Elizabeth Send Message Of Hope To Victims Of Beirut Tragedy

Charles has been stressing the importance of environmental causes for decades. More recently speaking to political and business leaders at the Davos Summit in January.