E! Presenters Giuliana Rancic And Vivica A. Fox Test Positive For Coronavirus

Giuliana Rancic has released a message confirming that she has tested positive for coronavirus.

RELATED: Giuliana Rancic Leaving E! As Anchor, Will Remain On ‘Fashion Police’

The E! host shared a statement explaining why she didn’t participate in the show’s Emmy Awards red carpet coverage.

“Hey, everyone. As I go into my 20th year on the E! red carpet I have to say I do not take missing an award show lightly, but unfortunately this year is just so different,” she began.

“As part of E! and NBCUniversal’s very strict testing guidelines, especially before an event like this, I did find out that I tested positive for COVID-19. Now as much as I didn’t want to hear that, I’m very thankful I heard it before I traveled and possibly could have exposed other people. So for that, I’m thankful.”

RELATED: Kelly Osbourne Slams ‘Liar’ Giuliana Rancic: ‘I Don’t Think She’s A Good Person’

Revealing other members of her immediate family have also tested positive for the virus, Rancic continued, “As far as my health, I’m doing well. My husband Bill and our son [Duke] also did test positive, but we’re all doing well and taking care of each other so I’m going to get back to doing that.”

The presenter rounded off her statement by thanking fans for their support: “I just want to say I’m wishing you all the best and please protect yourselves and protect those around you. Take good care and I’ll see you on the next red carpet.”

RELATED: Twitter Roasts Giuliana Rancic Over Awkward Debra Messing Interview

Fellow presenter Vivica A. Fox also stepped back from E!’s live show after testing positive for COVID.

“I am terribly sorry I cannot be with my E! family tonight. Unfortunately, I have tested positive for the coronavirus so in an abundance of caution I am isolating myself at home,” she said in a statement.

“During these unprecedented times it is more important than ever that we follow all safety and health rules and guidelines to protect ourselves and each other. I’m sending my very best to Nina and Brad, who I know will hold down the fort, and congratulations to all of tonight’s nominees!”