Nicholas Braun’s Parents Are His Biggest Fans During Pre-Show Interview

“Succession”‘s Nicholas Braun brought his entire family for his Emmys pre-show interview.

Braun video chatted about being nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series where he is up against two of his co-stars, Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfayden.

When asked who he thinks will win, Braun’s dad quickly cut in. “We know who is going to win.”

“My bets on Matthew,” Braun said. “I don’t know. Hopefully, it will be a three-way tie.”

“Nicky, you are all winners,” his mom reminded him.

We interview @nicholasbraun ahead of the #Emmys – who is sitting on the couch with his whole family! https://t.co/ptEl3PMvhP #Emmys pic.twitter.com/qmHL588Wh4 — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) September 20, 2020

Braun then revealed that he hasn’t seen “his mom in a year” so he is “grateful for that.”

“I see my brother all the time, so that’s my boy right here,” he added as his brother and his girlfriend sat in.