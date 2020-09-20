Jimmy Kimmel Delivers Hilarious Emmys Opening: ‘Welcome To The Pand-Emmys’

Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at MAGA in his opening monologue to a fake crowd during this Sunday’s Emmy Awards.

“Why would you have an award show in the middle of the pandemic? No, I’m serious, I’m asking why are we having an award show during a pandemic,” joked the presenter, who touched on, among other topics, the upcoming election and the Hollywood shutdown in his opening remarks.

As no guests were in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic, producers instead used historical crowd footage for cutaways during the speech.

“Of course, we don’t have an audience, this isn’t a MAGA rally, it’s the Emmys,” added Kimmel.

The Creative Arts Emmys streamed Monday through Thursday night, followed by a live ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 19. The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards airs Sunday, Sept. 20, on ABC.

