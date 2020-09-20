‘Schitt’s Creek’ Sweeps Comedy Category At Emmys

Catherine O’Hara finally got her well deserved Emmy for playing Moria Rose on “Schitt’s Creek”.

The first award of the 72nd Emmys went to O’Hara who accepted from a small gathering with her castmates in Toronto.

“Can you believe Eugene Levy has a microphone in his bedroom?” she joked as a trophy presenter in a tuxedo hazmat suit passed her the award.

O’Hara made sure to thank her costume and wig team who helped her create Moria’s iconic looks.

In true Moria fashion, O’Hara made sure to use some of her extensive vocabulary in the speech.

This was O’Hara’s second Emmy, she hasn’t won since 1982 where she won with Eugene Levy for their writing “Second City”.

And following it up, Levy took home the second award of the night.

“That brings me to my multi-nominated partner Daniel Levy,” he said while talking about how he created the show. “Thank you, son.”

But the fun didn’t stop there as Daniel won for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy.

Annie Murphy then swept the comedy section with her win for Outstanding Best Supporting Actress and Outstanding Comedy going to “Schitt’s Creek”.

“I can’t believe Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara are my friends,” Murphy said while accepting her award.

The nine wins landed a new record for the most Emmy wins in one year, passing “Frasier” with six wins in 2004.

Mariah Carey celebrated the crew.

Congrats @danjlevy!!! 🤩🤩🤩 You'll always be my David Rose 😘 xoxo — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) September 21, 2020

And Ramy Youssef shared a look at what happens when you lose.

when you lose the emmy pic.twitter.com/ECkbGcoHBA — ramy youssef (@ramy) September 21, 2020

Twitter was very excited for all the wins:

Dan Levy – a true Canadian, just apologized for winning!! Lol!! — Sandra Oh (@IamSandraOh) September 21, 2020

Holy Schitt!!! One more!! Fantastic! 🇨🇦❤️ — Sandra Oh (@IamSandraOh) September 21, 2020

It’s impossible not to be overjoyed for @danjlevy and the cast of @SchittsCreek its so richly deserved x — James Corden (@JKCorden) September 21, 2020

The best thing to happen in 2020 is Catherine O’Hara getting what she deserves. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/2ZVcCxA5P3 — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) September 21, 2020

SQUEEEEEEEE CATHERINE O'HARA IS A GODDESS YAYYY SCHITT'S CREEK YAY GIVE THEM EVERYTHING ALL THE TIME YAYYYYYYYYY #Emmys — shauna (@goldengateblond) September 21, 2020

Eugene Levy and Catharine O'Hara both won Emmys tonight for acting! They also won Emmys together in 1982 for their writing in SCTV Network 90. Icons!!! pic.twitter.com/2jrNrBXULJ — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) September 21, 2020