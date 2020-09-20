Jennifer Aniston Struggles With A Live Fire At The Emmys

Jennifer Aniston had a little trouble with a fire at the 2020 Primetime Emmys.

As part of a bit, Jimmy Kimmel lit a paper on fire in demonstration of the extreme sanitation measures they are taking at this year’s show. Aniston was on hand with a fire extinguisher to put out the flames in the container.

Unfortunately for the actress, the flames just wouldn’t go out. They flared up again and again until finally, only a small ember remained. Kimmel did his best to sustain his joke.

The awards show is a little different this year, as it is taking place live at the Staples Center in Los Angeles without an audience. Many actors and actresses will receive their awards at home, with some even receiving their awards at the door.