Regina King Wins ‘Outstanding Lead Actress’ Emmy For ‘Watchmen’, Accepts Award In Breonna Taylor T-Shirt

Regina King is taking home her fourth Emmy with this year’s win.
King won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series for her role as Angela Abar/Sister Night in HBO’s “Watchmen”.
The actress thanked her fellow nominees in the category and reminded viewers to vote in the upcoming municipal elections. She concluded her speech with a tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg who passed away on Friday saying, “Rest in peace, RBG.”
Her past Emmy wins include Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series for Netflix’s “Seven Seconds” in 2018, Outstanding Supporting Actress for ABC’s “American Crime” in 2016, and Outstanding Supporting Actress in 2015 for the same series.
King also paid tribute to Breonna Taylor by wearing a T-shirt with the face of the medical technician during the 72nd Emmys.
The “Watchmen” star put the spotlight on the Black Lives Matter movement and justice for Taylor, who was fatally shot by police during a raid of her apartment in March.
Regina King is wearing a Breonna Taylor shirt at the Emmys. pic.twitter.com/KrLKYUSfQ1
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 21, 2020
Written across the top of the T-shirt were the words “SAY HER NAME”, which King teamed with a pink pantsuit.
The actress previously showed off the Daniel Roseberry ballgown that she had planned on wearing to the awards before it became a socially distanced ceremony.
REGINA KING WORLD DOMINATION pic.twitter.com/Hk7Bk7M5V0
— ･*:༅｡. (@ncrmalpeople) September 20, 2020
The Creative Arts Emmys streamed Monday through Thursday night, followed by a live ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 19. The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards airs Sunday, Sept. 20.
Watch the video of her win above.