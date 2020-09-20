Regina King Wins ‘Outstanding Lead Actress’ Emmy For ‘Watchmen’, Accepts Award In Breonna Taylor T-Shirt

King won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series for her role as Angela Abar/Sister Night in HBO’s “Watchmen”.

Regina King is taking home her fourth Emmy with this year’s win.

The actress thanked her fellow nominees in the category and reminded viewers to vote in the upcoming municipal elections. She concluded her speech with a tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg who passed away on Friday saying, “Rest in peace, RBG.”

Her past Emmy wins include Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series for Netflix’s “Seven Seconds” in 2018, Outstanding Supporting Actress for ABC’s “American Crime” in 2016, and Outstanding Supporting Actress in 2015 for the same series.

King also paid tribute to Breonna Taylor by wearing a T-shirt with the face of the medical technician during the 72nd Emmys.