Elizabeth Olsen Stars In Trippy First Trailer For Marvel’s Disney+ Series ‘WandaVision’

Disney+ unveiled its first trailer for “WandaVision” during Sunday night’s 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards.

RELATED: Robert Downey Jr. Says He’s ‘All Done’ With The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Marvel Studios’ new series, which premieres in late 2020, will star Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany.

Reads Marvel’s official synopsis, “The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.”

RELATED: Chris Hemsworth Is ‘Definitely Not’ Saying Goodbye To The Marvel Universe With ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’

The series is created by Jac Schaeffer, who has written on both “Captain Marvel” and “Black Widow”.