Mark Ruffalo Makes Passionate Speech About The Importance Of Voting During 2020 Emmys

Playing two people has earned Mark Ruffalo his first acting Emmy. During Sunday’s primetime ceremony, he won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for playing twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey in HBO’s family saga, “I Know This Much Is True”.

“To be with these guys, Paul and Hugh and Jeremy and Jeremy, it’s such an honour. Such beautiful performers this year and beautiful people,” Ruffalo began, thanking his cast and crew. He then touched on the show’s meaning and encouraged all to vote.

“Our story was about a man, it’s about family. It’s about a man who is fighting for his brother who is living with mental illness. It’s a story that is common throughout so much of the world today. And it asks a big question, how are we going to deal and honour and take care of each other and our most vulnerable people?” he continued. “And we do that with love, and we do that with compassion, and by fighting for them. And that is what we have to do today. We have to come together with love, for each other. And if you have privilege, you have to fight for those who are less fortunate, and more vulnerable.”

“And that is what a great about America, our diversity. One thing I’ve learned from my wife and children, we’re stronger together when we love each other and we respect each other’s diversity,” he added. “And so we have a big, important moment ahead of us. Are we going to be a country of division and hatred, a country only for certain kind of people, or are we going to be one of love, strength, and fighting for all of us, who have the American dream and the pursuit of life, liberty, love, and happiness, in this great country of ours.”

“That’s what we’re facing right now. So go out and vote, make a plan, and vote for love and compassion and kindness. I love you all. Thank you so much,” he concluded.

Ruffalo’s fellow Lead Actor nominees included “Watchmen”‘s Jeremy Irons, “Bad Education”‘s Hugh Jackman, “Normal People”‘s Paul Mescal and “Hollywood”‘s Jeremy Pope.

Though this marks Ruffalo’s first win as an actor, he took home an Emmy for Outstanding Television Movie as an executive producer of “The Normal Heart” in 2014.

For Sunday’s awards show, producers used over 100 live feeds from the nominees’ various locations — whether at their home in the U.S. or abroad — that beamed in live into Staples Center. State-of-the-art cameras were provided to ensure high-quality feeds will be available for the broadcast.

