Jason Sudeikis Receives COVID-19 Test During Emmys

Jason Sudeikis took a COVID-19 test live during the 72nd Emmy Awards.

The actor was on hand to hand out the Outstanding Comedy Series Award.

“The winner of this Emmy category will take its place among some truly legendary shows. Shows like ‘I Love Lucy’ and…” he said as a nurse pulled out a test.

“Really? This can’t wait 5 minutes? Okay. Sorry, folks, we’re legally obligated to get COVID tests every hour. Academy policy. You won’t even notice she’s here.”

The nurse then put the test in both of Sudeikis’ nostrils. “Wow, that’s deep,” he responded.

Sudeikis was asked when his birthday is. “I don’t remember anymore. I think you dented my brain.”

He then proceeded to present “Schitt’s Creek” with the award as the show swept the Comedy category.