‘Friends’ Stars Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston & Courteney Cox Reunite To Watch The Emmys

The gang is getting back together for just one night.

Appearing via video call, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox had a mini “Friends” reunion as they phoned in to talk to Jimmy Kimmel for the 2020 Emmy Awards.

As the show came to a close, host Jimmy Kimmel wanted to check in with Jennifer Aniston who was a presenter for the evening. She appeared via video call, but was soon joined by “Friends” co-stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow. Kimmel wondered why they were all there when they explained to him that they had been roommates since 1994 – a reference to their characters on the show.

The call had one more surprise as Jason Bateman appeared in the background of the call, joking that the host was calling in to “kick him out of [his] own house.”

Aniston concluded by offering Kimmel support, saying they were “killing it” before abruptly ending the call for dinner.

