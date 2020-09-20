Reese Witherspoon Throws New Year’s Eve Party For The Emmys

Reese Witherspoon is so ready to say goodbye to 2020 that she threw a New Year’s Eve party during the Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept 20.

The actress invited her “Little Fires Everywhere” co-star Kerry Washington to the NYE-themed bash, which was held on Witherspoon’s lawn.

“We’re ready for this year to be over,” explained the actress, speaking to Emmys host Jimmy Kimmel.

When Kimmel asked if it’s possible to simply end the year in September, Witherspoon replied, “Of course. We’re Emmy-nominated television producers.”

“Little Fires Everywhere” was nominated for Outstanding Limited Series at the award show.

Witherspoon and Washington even did a countdown, minus the traditional New Year’s Eve kiss due to the pandemic.

“I wish I could kiss you guys, too,” said Kimmel, to which Washington quipped, “No, we don’t want that. Thank you!”

