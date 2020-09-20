Tyler Perry Gives Empowering Speech On Opportunity At The Emmys

Tyler Perry reminded everyone that they are crafting their own “quilt” at the 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards.

Perry and his organization The Perry Organization were honoured with the Governors Award at the 2020 Emmys. The prestigious award is only presented to organizations or people whose achievements are “either of a cumulative nature or so extraordinary and universal in nature as to go beyond the scope of the Emmy Awards presented in the categories and areas of the competition.”

In his acceptance speech, he shared an anecdote from his childhood about a quilt that his grandmother gifted him. The quilt was created by an African American woman who was a former slave and each patch was from a significant period of her life. Perry explained that every person is creating their own quilt and that together everyone can work to create a new quilt of opportunities.

Whew @tylerperry. Thank you for that speech. Thank you for sharing our stories, and being our north star. On and off camera. — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) September 21, 2020

Congratulations to my brother @tylerperry for his Governors Award. You bet on yourself and showed the world that there’s a different path to ultimate success 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 #Emmys https://t.co/KPAbXIWaRH — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) September 21, 2020

Perry and his organization have created countless programs to create opportunities for marginalized communities during his prolific career. His most recent philanthropic efforts including donating a van to his hometown of Atlanta for homeless women and gifting 1000 gift cards to residents as part of an outreach effort.

Past recipients of the award include “Star Trek”, “American Idol”, and William S. Paley among others.

