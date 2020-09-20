‘Succession’ Creator ‘Un-Thanks’ Coronavirus During Emmy Speech For Outstanding Drama Series

The winner of the 72nd Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series is “Succession”. The acclaimed HBO family drama came out on top in the category after losing against “Game of Thrones” in 2019.

“This is a very nice moment and it’s very sad not to be with some of the cast and crew to share this with you all tonight. This is a wonderful achievement for the whole group,” creator Jesse Armstrong said Sunday night, while accepting the award on the show’s behalf. Armstrong’s phone began to ring midway through his acceptance speech, causing him to chuckle and make a quip about who was most likely on the other line.

“But being robbed of the opportunity to spend time with our peers and with the cast and crew, I think maybe I’d like to do a couple of un-thank yous,” he deadpanned. “Un-thank you to the virus for keeping us all apart this year. Un-thank you to President Trump for his crummy and uncoordinated response… Un-thank you to the nationalists and quasi-nationalist governments in the world who are the opposite of what we need right now.”

“And un-thank you to the media moguls who do so much for all the who do so much for all the people in power, So un-thank you,” Armstrong ended his speech.