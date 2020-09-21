Laverne Cox’s Emmys Speech Was Censored — Here’s What Was Cut Out

Laverne Cox’s Emmys comments were censored Sunday night.

Cox delivered a speech before presenting the award for Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series.

“Good evening everyone,” the “Orange Is the New Black” star began, before adding: “I am living proof of the American dream that anyone in this country can lose the Emmy four years in the same category and yet somehow end up on this stage presenting an award to someone who probably didn’t…”

The mic then cut out, but it was fairly obvious what Cox said, that being: “Presenting an award to someone who probably didn’t effing vote for me.”

“What happens to an American dream deferred?” the actress continued once the sound returned. “Does it shrivel up like a raisin in the sun? Stick to the script Laverne, stick to the script. And now here are the nominees for Writing in a Drama Series.”

The Television Academy has since revealed what Cox said in those few seconds. Give her full speech a watch in the clip above.

The award ended up going to Jesse Armstrong for “Succession”.