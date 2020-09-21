Prince Harry Discusses ‘Devastating And Destructive’ Coronavirus Pandemic In Charity Video

Prince Harry spoke about the coronavirus pandemic in a clip for the Trailwalker Relay 2020 launch from his California home.

Harry, who showed off his newly-cut hair in the video, said coronavirus had the world “pitted against a new challenge.”

The 100 km trek is taking place virtually this week to support the Gurkha Welfare Trust and Oxfam’s efforts to end poverty.

The Gurkha Welfare Trust ensures Gurkha veterans, their widows, and their wider communities are able to live with dignity in their home country of Nepal.

Today is the start of @TrailwalkerUK Relay 2020! Our 100km virtual team event co-organised with the @gwtorg 🥾 The Duke of Sussex has a special good luck message for all the participants 👇 https://t.co/v5INRqLJeJ — Oxfam (@oxfamgb) September 21, 2020

Harry said in the clip, “With Covid-19, the world has been pitted against a new challenge.

“One that is devastating and destructive in its own right.”

He added: “The Gurkha Welfare Trust and Oxfam are working together to supply PPE (personal protective equipment), establish hand washing facilities and support public education.

“They are rallying together in incredibly difficult circumstances to help communities beat the virus and to save lives. Thank you for stepping up for the Gurkhas, for Nepal, and all the communities affected by this pandemic.”

See more in the clip above.