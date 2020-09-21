Gord Downie’s Final Solo Album ‘Away Is Mine’ Announced: Listen To The First Two Singles

Gord Downie may no longer be here but his music goes on.

This week two songs were released from the newly announced Away Is Mine, the final solo recording from the late Tragically Hip artist, out Oct. 16.

RELATED: Ontario Poet Laureate Role Created In Honour Of Tragically Hip Frontman Gord Downie

Downie recorded the 10 tracks for the album, including the newly released “Hotel Worth” and “Useless Nights”, in July 2017 at the Tragically Hip’s studio in Bath, Ontario, only months before he passed away.

“Please be good to me / Yea, save me from the useless nights,” Downie sings on “Useless Nights”.

“This won’t be his last release, but these are the final ten songs Gord sang before he passed away. The last time he ever sang into a mic,” Downie’s co-writer Josh Finlayson and brother Patrick Downie wrote in a joint statement. “That’s pretty special to us.”

Away Is Mine will be a double album featuring electric and acoustic versions of each of the 10 songs.

“There really wasn’t a plan to make a record,” Finlayson said. “The whole thing was that I knew this was a great way to spend time with Gord, listening to music, talking about music, talking about things that we’d always talked about. And this just evolved pretty organically.”

RELATED: Gord Downie To Posthumously Receive 2019 Allan Slaight Humanitarian Spirit Award

Patrick added of his brother, “I found him to be pretty quiet. And now, looking back, it was kind of the ‘last gasp’ almost because when Gord got this one done, Gord went irretrievably downhill. Almost to the day we got back to Toronto, there’s no way he would have been able to do it. Things just went really far south.”

Check out the complete tracklisting for the album:

1. Hotel Worth

2. Useless Nights

3. I Am Lost

4. About Blank

5. River Don’t Care

6. The Least Impossible

7. Traffic Is Magic

8. Away Is Mine

9. No Solace

10. Untitled