Bad Bunny Takes A Trip Through New York City On Top Of A Truck For Live Virtual Concert

People can’t go to a Bad Bunny concert right now, so Bad Bunny brought the concert to the people.

On Sunday, the Puerto Rican rapper performed a livestreamed concert on top of a huge truck as it toured New York City.

RELATED: Bad Bunny Talks Sexuality And Being Free To Love Whoever You Want In ‘Playboy’ Cover Story

The flatbed truck — done up to resemble a New York subway car — drove through the Bronx, Washington Heights, and Harlem neighbourhoods while Bad Bunny blasted his beats to people on the streets and everyone watching at home.

The concert was streamed as part of Uforia’s monthly music series.

“It was difficult for me to do a concert without an audience. I didn’t want to,” Bad Bunny said during the show, Billboard reported, “but I’m accepting the new reality and I hope people enjoy this. We need it.”

Bad Bunny’s moving concert started its tour at Yankee Stadium, and then navigated traffic throughout the city, with the rapper ducking under traffic lights at certain points.

RELATED: Bad Bunny Breaks His Silence To Support Black Lives Matter

OMG. Bad Bunny just went under a bridge, ducking while he raps on the top of a flatbed truck is being escorted through the Bronx. This was the surprise/production I didn’t have time to get obsessed or prepared for. pic.twitter.com/OvQ7R7T0cV — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) September 20, 2020

It terminated at Harlem Hospital, where Bad Bunny thanked medical workers fighting on the front lines of the pandemic response.

“Respect and thanks to those people who have sacrificed their lives in this city,” he told the crowd. “With a lot of faith in God, I sense that good things are coming. I know we are going through very difficult times. I have made thousands of mistakes, but my only mission is to try to be a better person every day.”