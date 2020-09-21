BTS Belt Out Hits On NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk Concert’ Series

By Becca Longmire.

BTS became the latest to perform on NPR’s “Tiny Desk” concert series Monday.

The K-pop group kicked things off by belting out their latest single “Dynamite”, their first fully English-language song.

Despite starting the concert sitting down, they couldn’t resist getting up and dancing throughout the catchy track.

The group told fans how honoured they were to be performing on the show before singing “Save Me” from 2016 and 2017’s “Spring Day”.

The concert comes after Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, and Norah Jones performed on the series in recent weeks.

Unsurprisingly, the BTS gig went down a storm on Twitter. See some of the reaction below.

