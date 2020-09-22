BTS Breaks Another Record, Belts Out Hits On NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk Concert’ Series

BTS became the latest to perform on NPR’s “Tiny Desk” concert series Monday.

The K-pop group kicked things off by belting out their latest single “Dynamite”, their first fully English-language song.

RELATED: ‘America’s Got Talent’: BTS Deliver Fun ‘Dynamite’ Performance During Semifinals Results Show

Despite starting the concert sitting down, they couldn’t resist getting up and dancing throughout the catchy track.

The group told fans how honoured they were to be performing on the show before singing “Save Me” from 2016 and 2017’s “Spring Day”.

With BTS’ huge global fanbase, it’s no surprise the clip broke another record Monday.

NPR confirmed the group broke the series record for most YouTube views on its first day, accomplished in about 25 minutes.

The concert comes after Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, and Norah Jones performed on the series in recent weeks.

RELATED: Go Behind The Curtain With K-Pop Group BTS In ‘Break The Silence’ Movie Trailer

Unsurprisingly, the BTS gig went down a storm on Twitter. See some of the reaction below.

It was a feast for both the eyes and ears. I hope that regular NPR Tiny Desk fans will receive as much comfort and joy from @BTS_twt' performance as the #BTSARMY has. Thank you. 💜 — ⟭⟬ MK⁷ ⟬⟭💜🌻 (@mk_friendly) September 21, 2020

my favest BTS US appearance yet . i really love tiny desk im so happy they did this 🥺 aaa i wish it was longer https://t.co/GjMIToJdus — nissy⁷ 🐨 (@honeyfaery) September 21, 2020

The tiny desk concert was soooo good. Thanks guys for being so uplifting! 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜 @BTS_twt — 0mky ⁷ ⟭⟬ ⟬⟭ 💜 BTS 💜 Namjoon Day! (@0mky_ilovelies) September 21, 2020

y’all’s tiny desk performance was amazing today !!! even though i had to set an alarm and wake up early, i still really enjoyed it 🥺 i started tearing up during save me & spring day 😭😭 — hana⁷♡ (@namumaisvu) September 21, 2020

BTS tiny desk concert 🤩

They nailed it ..as always 😭💓

.

Thanks for all the awesome songs …we love you and will always do 💜

BORAHAE 💜✨@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/HpLhqT85Z6 — Khoula🐨 (@Khoula_imidha) September 21, 2020

the best thing about the tiny desk concert was that @BTS_twt was really enjoying themselves, and my heart is happy when the boys are happy 💜 — Lin ⁷⁺¹³ (@PinsByLin_) September 21, 2020