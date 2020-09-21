DreamWorks Drops New Trailer For ‘The Croods: A New Age’

DreamWorks just dropped the eventful new trailer for “The Croods: A New Age”.

This time around, the film sees prehistoric family the Croods get challenged by rival family the Bettermans, who claim to be better and more evolved.

Emma Stone, Nicolas Cage, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, and Cloris Leachman all return to voice their roles from the 2013 original.

Kelly Marie Tran voices Dawn Betterman, while Leslie Mann and Peter Dinklage voice her parents.

I think we can all agree it’s time for a new age. #CroodsNewAge https://t.co/n0knNwD0bO — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 21, 2020

“This film may be a crazy, epic, comedy-adventure, but at its heart, it’s about two very different families discovering that their future is brighter together,” director Joel Crawford says, Variety reports.

“The Croods: A New Age” is set to be released just in time for U.S. Thanksgiving.