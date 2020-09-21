Eddie Redmayne Confirms ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ Is Back In Production

“Fantastic Beasts 3” is shooting once again.

RELATED: J.K. Rowling’s New Book Accused Of Transphobia And Sparks Outrage

After being forced to shut down production earlier this spring due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film is back on track, confirmed star Eddie Redmayne.

In an interview with Cinemablend, the actor described “the new normal” for the cast and crew on set amid the pandemic.

“It’s interesting because we’ve started shooting now. We’re two weeks in, and again, it’s a whole new process. It’s a whole new normal,” he said. “Testing frequently, masks. And I wondered, actually, whether the masks would affect creativity, in some ways.”

RELATED: Johnny Depp Requests Delay In Defamation Trial To Film ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’

Redmayne continued, “Maybe that was a bit ignorant, but I just thought, As humans, do we need interaction to spark from each other? What is really reassuring is that it is a different process but it still feels like it’s fizzing and that everyone is working at the top of their game.”

“Fantastic Beasts 3” is currently scheduled for release in November 2021.