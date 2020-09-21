Tiffany Haddish Talks To Ellen About Dating Common And Shares Her Rejected Emmys Speech

Tiffany Haddish is living the good life with Common.

On Monday, the comedian and “Girls Trip” star is on the new episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and shares how she’s been spending her time during the pandemic.

RELATED: Tiffany Haddish Reveals She Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Haddish recently started dating rapper Common, and throughout quarantine she has spent many of her days at his Hollywood Hills home.

“Yeah, his house is bigger than my house, so that’s nice,” she joked. “He lives in the Hills. It’s nice.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

RELATED: Tiffany Haddish Reveals Reason She Shaved Her Head, Jokes It ‘Feels Like A Penis’

Haddish also shared the acceptance speech she recorded ahead of time for the virtual Emmys, which was rejected by the producers for being too long.

In the video, after thanking all the important people, Haddish calls attention to the Wonder Woman crown she was wearing.

She explains that in a 1976 issue of the “Wonder Woman” comic, the hero had a Black sister named Nubia, and Haddish would like to play her.

Haddish wouldn’t win the award, losing out to Dave Chappelle.