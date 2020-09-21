Jodie Turner-Smith Reveals Love For Husband Joshua Jackson & Whether She Thinks They’ll Ever Work Together

Jodie Turner-Smith speaks of her love for husband Joshua Jackson, giving birth during a pandemic, and more in a new interview with NET-A-PORTER’s digital title, PORTER.

Turner-Smith says of the birth of her first daughter — Janie — with Jackson, and how lucky she feels to be in a relationship with him: “I’m really in love with my husband. That might be weird for people but I’m doing a pretty good job of not shouting that from the rooftops as much as I would like to. He’s a really amazing dude.”

“Today’s actually our two-year anniversary. It’s only gotten better and I feel so grateful for that. That’s why I share it sometimes, because I love him, I think he’s hot, I think he’s smart and he’s incredibly talented. I feel so lucky to be in a relationship with somebody who feels the same about me, who is not shy about telling me that or uplifting me.”

The pair welcomed the little one on April 21 after reportedly tying the knot in a secret ceremony in December 2019.

She adds of whether fans can expect to see the lovebirds on screen together, “I would love to work with him on stage. I’m excited for what else he’s going to do in his career. This is kind of a new wave for him. He’s now a man in his 40s who’s been acting since he was a child. He’s become a new man, a husband, and father.”

Turner-Smith reveals she was supported through her four-day labour by her husband, doula, her obstetrician, midwife, and mother: “Right after I gave birth, my husband washed her, and the midwife and doula cleaned everything up. Then me, my husband, and my daughter, we just slept for a good 12 hours. I needed that. We needed that.”