Weezer And Fall Out Boy Go Head To Head On ‘Celebrity Family Feud’

It was a rockin’ family feud.

On Sunday’s “Celebrity Family Feud” members of the bands Weezer and Fall Out Boy faced off against each other.

Among the moments that got a big laugh was when Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz was asked, what is something that would have a million in one chance of happening to him.

“I’ll become president,” Wentz offered. Unfortunately that wasn’t on the list, though getting struck by lightning was.

The musicians weren’t the only ones in on the game, though. The Fall Out Boy members were joined by actor Seth Green.