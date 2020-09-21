Dan + Shay Want To Make An Album With Justin Bieber, Talk New Single ‘I Should Probably Go To Bed’

Dan + Shay are back with new music following the massive success of “10,000 Hours”.

While chatting with ET Canada’s Roz Weston, the country superstar – Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney – share what it was like to work with Bieber and reveal they would love to do a full album with him.

“We’re down,” says Smyers. “We are totally down for that! If you talk to Justin, let him know we’re interested.”

“He’s a super talented guy,” adds Mooney. “We’ve known him for a little while now. We loved collaborating with him and kind of having that experience was a lot of fun for sure.”

RELATED: Dan + Shay Perform Quarantine Song ‘I Should Probably Go To Bed’ At ACM Awards

The duo admits their latest single “I Should Probably Go To Be” came with “a lot of pressure” following the magnitude of “10,000 Hours”, which just hit one billion streams.

“It becomes a lot more difficult to write songs,” Smyers tells ET Canada. “When we write, we owe it to our fans and everyone in radio to keep pushing the bar. We’ve built a Dan + Shay sound for seven or eight years now, we kinda got our thing so we know right away, like is this a Dan + Shay thing or no? Okay maybe we should pivot and change here.”

The Grammy-winning duo’s new single, which they produced from the depths of quarantine, can definitely act as a good reminder that nothing good happens after midnight.

“It’s just that conversational thing like you know you should probably go to bed but you go against yourself and your instincts, ah screw it, I’m gonna do it anyways whether it’s a relationship or an ex or ice cream in the freezer, you’re like I shouldn’t but you end up eating the ice cream anyway.”

Watch our full interview with the duo below.